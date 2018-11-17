Queen of the South 3 - 3 Inverness CT: Caley comeback stuns Queens

Inverness produced an incredible comeback to earn a draw against Queen of the South and extend their long unbeaten Championship run.

The result, Caley’s tenth draw in 14 league matches this season, keeps them four points ahead of their opponents, and still inside the play-off places.

They looked down and out as they trailed 3-0 to strikes from Lyndon Dykes, Stephen Dobbie and Josh Todd but goals in the last 20 minutes from Jamie McCart, Nathan Austin and Sean Welsh grabbed them a dramatic share of the spoils.

The opener arrived after half an hour when Dobbie sent a tantalising ball across goal. Caley’s Brad McKay had a chance to clear but merely presented Dykes with an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. Dykes then repaid the favour to Dobbie as Gary Naysmith’s side doubled their advantage at the start of the second half. The forward latched on to a lobbed pass, rounded Mark Ridgers and struck his 22nd goal of the season.

It was three soon after when Todd finished a sublime move, curling the ball into the top corner.

At that stage, it seemed as if the biggest challenge for John Robertson’s side was going to be getting back up the road without any further concessions. But defender McCart nodded in what looked to be a consolation from a Joe Chalmers free-kick before substitute Austin got the slightest of touches on a Tom Walsh delivery to narrow the deficit further.

And the most incredible of recovery missions was completed when Welsh was fouled inside the box by Callum Fordyce. The 28-year-old picked himself up and slotted the penalty to extend the Highland side’s unbeaten run to 25 matches.