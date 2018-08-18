Queen of the South 2 - 4 St Johnstone: Watt double helps Saints edge to victory

St Johnstone squeezed through to the last eight of the Betfred Cup with a 4-2 extra-time success against a Queen of the South side that made them fight all the way.

Queen’s were dealt an early blow when Callum Fordyce went down injured after sending a cross into enemy territory.

However, they refused to let that trouble them as Stephen Dobbie ghosted past two defenders and forced Zander Clark into a diving save.

A goal came for the visitors on 27 minutes when the home defence failed to deal with a Ricky Foster cross and when Hugh Davidson stabbed a shot towards goal, Tony Watt slid in to force the ball in.

The Doonhamers should have equalised four minutes later when Gary Harkins burst clear and bore down on Clark. However, he chose to pass across goal and Foster cleared.

Saints were denied a second when Alan Martin clawed away Davidson’s shot from his goal, with referee Robertson deciding that the ball had not crossed the line and the hosts made the most of that reprieve in first-half injury time.

A long clearance from Martin reached Lyndon Dykes and the Australian striker sent a half-volley past Clark from 20 yards.

St Johnstone midfielder Drey Wright opted to try and break the stalemate that set in early in the second half with a darting run followed by a swerving shot that saw his effort come bouncing back off a post.

The hosts were denied a fantastic goal 14 minutes from time when Andy Stirling carried the ball for 40 yards before curling a shot over Clark only to watch in dismay as it hit the bar.

Wright sent Saints into the lead again four minutes into extra time when he turned home a Watt cut-back from the left .

Just before the break in extra time, Watt forced himself into the home box and sent a shot home via the woodwork.

Dobbie rolled in a penalty after he had been brought down four minutes from time, however Callum Hendry took advantage of gaps in the home defence to slot home with the final kick.