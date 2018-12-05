Partick Thistle try to tempt former Celtic star out of retirement

Partick Thistle are looking to tempt former Celtic and Motherwell striker Scott McDonald out of retirement.

The Australian hung up his boots in the summer after leaving Dundee United but has now answered an SOS call from old Parkhead team-mate Gary Caldwell, who took over from Alan Archibald as manager of the Jags in October.

Scott McDonald, right, hasn't played since leaving Dundee United in the summer. Picture: Michael Gillen

According to the Scottish Sun, the 35-year-old has been training with the Firhill club over the previous two days.

Thistle are currently propping up the Ladbrokes Championship table after a disastrous start to their season following relegation from the top flight last term.

Falkirk previously made a bid to try and bring McDonald to the other full-time side struggling at the bottom of the second tier.