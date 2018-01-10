Blow for Partick Thistle as Coventry recall defender Jordan Turnbull

Have your say

Partick Thistle defender Jordan Turnbull has left the club after being recalled by Coventry.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for the Jags since joining in the summer, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

He last featured in the 2-0 win over Ross County shortly before the winter break, and has been recalled by his parent club.

A statement on Coventry’s website said: “The recall is with immediate effect, with a view to Jordan making a permanent transfer elsewhere in the coming days.”

It provides a fresh headache for Firhill boss Alan Archibald, who has dealt with a number of injuries throughout the season.

Callum Booth, Abdul Osman, Mustapha Dumbuya, Stuart Bannigan and Christie Elliott have all been long-term absentees for Thistle, meaning Archibald could be forced to strengthen in the coming weeks.