Blow for Partick Thistle as Coventry recall defender Jordan Turnbull

Jordan Turnbull will return to Coventry City after the Midlands club triggered the recall clause in his loan contract with Partick Thistle. Picture: SNS
Partick Thistle defender Jordan Turnbull has left the club after being recalled by Coventry.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for the Jags since joining in the summer, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

He last featured in the 2-0 win over Ross County shortly before the winter break, and has been recalled by his parent club.

A statement on Coventry’s website said: “The recall is with immediate effect, with a view to Jordan making a permanent transfer elsewhere in the coming days.”

It provides a fresh headache for Firhill boss Alan Archibald, who has dealt with a number of injuries throughout the season.

Callum Booth, Abdul Osman, Mustapha Dumbuya, Stuart Bannigan and Christie Elliott have all been long-term absentees for Thistle, meaning Archibald could be forced to strengthen in the coming weeks.