We’ll have VAR in the Scottish Premiership soon, predicts Motherwell chief

Video referees will soon arrive in the Scottish top flight, Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has predicted.

The Scottish Professional Football League has no plans to introduce video assisted referees (VAR) but is monitoring their use elsewhere.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows. Picture: SNS Group

Aberdeen called for the introduction of VAR on Friday after being frustrated by a failed appeal over Michael Devlin’s recent red card against Kilmarnock.

And Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson called for referees to get additional help after absolving Bobby Madden of any blame for an incident which led to Hearts’ winner at Fir Park and a serious-looking injury for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Robinson felt Uche Ikpeazu’s challenge on Carson was a normal 50-50 at the time but insisted the goal would not have stood if Madden had the benefit of an instant replay.

And SPFL board member Burrows believes the Ladbrokes Premiership already has the bulk of the technology available to introduce VAR.

“So, so difficult to spot the foul that led to the goal,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Given we now have a Sat (satellite) truck, a minimum four cameras and the game being edited as we go, at all top league games, VAR can’t be far away.

“It’s been used in the MLS very successfully for the past two seasons. It’s not overly interrupted the flow of the game, they do it very well, and there’s not much in the way of controversy (AND they get most of the big calls - red cards, goals and pens - correct).”