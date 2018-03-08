Richard Tait deserves Scotland call, insists Stephen Robinson

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has urged Alex McLeish to include full-back Richard Tait when the new Scotland boss names his first squad on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who can operate on either flank, has been one of Well’s impressive performers this season with five Ladbrokes Premiership assists so far.

Only Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has laid on more league goals this term and Robinson believes those statistics are clear evidence the former Cambridge and Grimsby defender is ready for international honours.

And he reckons McLeish should reward his recent displays with a call-up ahead of this month’s friendly double-header with Costa Rica and Hungary.

The Fir Park boss, speaking in the build-up to Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby clash with Hamilton, said: “I keep hearing press guys saying Scotland have got a problem at right-back - but no-one has mentioned Richard Tait.

“He has been absolutely superb for me. He has played almost every game. I think he’s got the second highest assist stats in the league behind Candeias so that tells you that he is playing very, very well.

“He’s someone I’d love to see get recognition, especially when I see some of the other names getting banded about.

“I don’t think any of the Home Nations are good enough to ignore players that they believe in and I’m sure Alex definitely won’t be doing that.

“He will probably want to make an impression and probably add new blood to the squad and I believe we have a couple of boys who will be on his radar and Richard Tait is one I feel could make the step up.”

Robinson has also been delighted with the development of youngsters Allan Campbell and Chris Cadden and feels it will not be long before they are also rewarded with their first full caps.

He said: “I wouldn’t tell Alex his job as he’s a very good and very experienced manager but they are, for me, boys who’ll be in Alex’s reckoning and I’m sure could be part of what he does.”

