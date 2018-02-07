Motherwell take India U17 goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh on trial

Motherwell have taken India Under-17 goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh on trial.

Singh will spend three weeks training with the Fir Park side, but any potential transfer would have to wait until July, when the player turns 18.

Dheeraj Singh will spend three weeks on trial with Motherwell. Picture: SNS Group

The 17-year-old was a stand-out performer for his country at last year’s Under-17 World Cup with former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia claiming Singh was the ‘find of the tournament.’

According to India’s goalkeeping coach Paolo Grilo, scouts from teams ‘in Europe and around the world’ were taking an interest in the ‘keeper, who was most recently with the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) development side India Arrows in the I-League.

Grilo, who also heads up goalkeeping coaching for MLS side Philadelphia Union, told the Indian Express that, while Singh has the potential to make it in Europe, he won’t progress if he ‘returns to the methodology of training in India’.

Manipur-born Singh, a product of the AIFF Elite Academy, is keen to try his luck in Europe.

As reported by the Times of India in November last year, Singh said: “I am feeling more confident than ever before about moving abroad.

“After the performance in the U-17 World Cup, my confidence is on a high. I feel this is the right move for me.”

Motherwell confirmed the 17-year-old would be arriving on trial, with a spokesperson saying: “Dheeraj will join us on trial this week. We are looking forward to welcoming him to Scotland.

“He will gain fantastic experience working with our goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe, as well as Trevor Carson and Russell Griffiths.”

Prior to the trial Singh spent time at Kerala Blasters with former England international goalkeeper David James. He is expected to train with Motherwell’s senior squad rather than the club’s development team.