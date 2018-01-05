Motherwell stalwart Steven Hammell to retire from playing

Motherwell defender Steven Hammell is set to retire from playing and take on a new role as the club’s academy director.

The 35-year-old will replace Scott Leitch, who stepped down after helping the Lanarkshire club secure elite status in the Scottish Football Association’s new Project Brave youth development set-up.

The left-back has made 582 appearances for Motherwell either side of an 18-month stint with Southend and won one Scotland cap. He will end his playing career at the end of January.

“It’s been almost 20 years to the day that I joined here straight out of school,” Hammell told Motherwell’s official website.

“Between then and now, there have been a lot of good memories made that I will take with me for the rest of my life. It’s been a real highlight playing so many times for this club, the club I love.”

Chief operating officer Alan Burrows added: “When the board sat to discuss who the new academy director would be, one name shone above all the others.

“Not only has Steven been a terrific player for this club, more importantly, we feel he is exactly what we require for the post. He is an extremely popular and respected figure at the academy, where he has worked for several years.

“He is not only qualified to do the role, but his experience working with younger players and coaches can be an inspiration for any youth player at Motherwell, given he himself came through our ranks to break records.”

