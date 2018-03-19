Motherwell confirm Cedric Kipre red card appeal

Motherwell have announced that they will appeal the red card shown to Cedric Kipre against Celtic on Sunday.

The defender received a straight red by referee Craig Thomson in the first half of the goalless draw at Fir Park following a clash with Scott Brown.

Manager Stephen Robinson admitted after the match that Kipre was left “distraught” following the decision, and said it “definitely wasn’t a red card” following the incident, which saw the French centre-back appear to flick out at the Hoops skipper and make little contact.

The club confirmed on Monday morning that they would be challenging the decision, announcing on their website: “The club believes this is a case of wrongful dismissal and, having submitted a Player Reference to the Scottish FA on behalf of the player, the matter will now go to a fast track tribunal.

“The principal hearing will take place on Thursday 22 March 2018.”

