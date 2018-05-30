Ray McKinnon set to take the reins at Morton

Morton’s month-long wait for a new manager is set to end today with the appointment of former Brechin City, Raith Rovers and Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon.

The Greenock club dispensed with the services of Jim Duffy within hours of their final Championship fixture of the season against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the end of April and the Cappielow club have looked at a number of candidates during their search for a replacement.

Livingston manager David Hopkin was installed as the frontrunner early. However, his success in guiding the Lions into the Premiership has led to the one-time Morton player and under-20 manager attracting bigger opportunities in both Scotland and England.

Aberdeen’s under-20 coach and former Arbroath manager Paul Sheerin was also interviewed, as was Gregg Ryder, who was the assistant manager to Iceland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson when he was in club football in that country.

Newcastle-born Ryder, who recently left his post at Throttur Reykjavik, impressed Morton’s board at his recent interview. However, the club wanted to hire a better known name and hence they have opted for McKinnon.

The 47-year-old took Brechin into the Championship play-offs and guided Raith Rovers and Dundee United to the Premiership play-offs during his time in charge. But he was sacked from his job at Tannadice last October when United were five points behind eventual title winners St Mirren.