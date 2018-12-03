Morton midfielder Kyle Thomson leaves club to be with ill Supertramp dad

Morton midfielder Kyle Thomson has left the club by mutual consent after his father became unwell.

Dougie Thomson, who played bass guitar in 1970s rock band Supertramp, took ill in Chicago, and his footballer son has cut short his Cappielow contract in order to fly to Illinois.

The Greenock side signed the 22-year-old former Loyola University Chicago player on a deal that ran until January 2019 following a successful trial in the summer and he made one competitive appearnce in an Irn-Bru Cup tie against Dumbarton.

Thomson has now left and headed home to Chicago after being advised that his dad was not well.

Manager Jonatan Johansson said: “Kyle came and spoke to me this week about a couple of things back in America. He has been released with our best wishes and thanks.”

A statement from Thomson posted on Morton’s website read: “I will be returning to Chicago in the next few days and came to a mutual agreement to cancel my contract early to allow me to do that.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Morton and will continue to follow the team’s fortunes in future. Everyone at the club was fantastic with me and I’d like to wish them all the best. Mon e Ton!”

Thomson senior was born in Glasgow and raised in Rutherglen. He joined Supertramp in 1973 and played on all of their most famous albums including Breakfast in America, which spawned the top ten single of the same name, as well as The Logical Song.