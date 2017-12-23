Morton 1 - 0 Inverness CT: Robert Thomson helps Ton into play-offs

Not so much merrily on high as just plain ding-dong as these two mid-table teams served up yuletide fayre full of battles, petulance and baffling refereeing. Morton held on against toothless ten-man Inverness to get the win needed to remain in and around the play-off issue.

Morton created a barrage of openings with only Mark Ridgers in the Caley Thistle goal keeping them out as he denied Gary Harkins twice, Jai Quitongo and produced a top drawer reflex save from Robert Thomson.

Eventually the pressure told as David Raven hauled down Thomson inside the box to not only earn a red card, but grant Harkins the kind of opportunity he rarely passes up. He converted the penalty and Morton went in leading at the break even if they felt the game should have been long since put to bed.

Herein lay the problem for the home side as despite dominating the opening half the second period was far more even with a rejigged Inverness looking dangerous on the counter. But it was Morton who held sway to edge home.