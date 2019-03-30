Morton 0 - 3 Partick Thistle: Jags move out of relegation zone

Partick Thistle showed their battling qualities with a comprehensive win at Cappielow to climb up to eighth in the Championship.

A Kris Doolan first-half double sandwiched between a Steven Anderson strike put Gary Caldwell’s team 3-0 up at the interval and that is how the game finished.

Caldwell said: “It was a massive win at an important time of the season. The league table does not matter until after the last game of the season and we got a clean sheet which we will take confidence from.”

The opener came after 17 minutes when Jack McMillan’s raking downfield pass was controlled first time by Doolan and flicked past keeper Robbie McCrorie.

Ton should have drawn level in 23 minutes, but with the goal gaping defender Kerr Waddell volleyed over from 12 yards. Two minutes later Robert Thomson sent a head flick over from a Greg Kiltie cross as the Greenock men continued to press.

They were to pay for the missed opportunities when the Jags doubled their lead in 35 minutes. Blair Spittal swung over a corner which Anderson headed down for Scott McDonald to lay the ball back for the defender to blast the ball into the net.

The points were secured two minutes from the break with a delightful set piece. Shea Gordon cut a corner back to McDonald who drove the ball low to the near post for Doolan to clip the ball into the net.