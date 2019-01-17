Steve Clarke to Killie fans: Boo Jordan Jones and you’ll be booing me

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has told the club’s fans that if they jeer winger Jordan Jones during matches they’ll effecting be booing their own manager.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, left, insists he'll continue to select Jordan Jones. Picture: SNS

The popular Rugby Park boss insists he will continue to select the player until the end of the season despite his pre-contract signing with Rangers.

The Northern Irish international found himself the target of ire from the Rugby Park faithful after he celebrated his deal with Rangers by sending a tweet that ended with ‘#WATP’

Doubting his commitment to the team for the remainder of the season, many fans called for him to be dropped or sold in the January window.

Jones, also speaking today, admitted his regret at the tweet and insists he’ll give everything to help Kilmarnock sustain their title push.

And he’s now been backed up by his manager.

Clarke said: “I haven’t got an issue with pre-contracts. It’s part and parcel of the modern game. It changed when Bosman ruling came in.

“If the fans boo Jordan then they’re booing me as well because it will be my decision to select him.”