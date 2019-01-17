Kilmarnock star Jordan Jones ‘regrets’ #WATP tweet after Rangers signing

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has expressed regret over his “#WATP” tweet and insists he will give everything for the Rugby Park club over the final five months of this season.

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones will join Rangers in the summer. Picture: SNS

Jones, 24, signed a pre-contract with Rangers at the start of the January transfer window.

A boyhood fan, Jones soon tweeted out his excitement, ending his message with the popular Rangers hashtag ‘#WATP’.

The tweet was roundly criticised by the Kilmarnock faithful with many of them pushing the club to either get rid of the player in the January window or relegate him to the substitutes bench.

Jones, though, insists he’s going nowhere and is fully committed to keeping Kilmarnock’s hopes alive in the title race.

He said: “I’m fully committed to Kilmarnock until the summer. I won’t leave in this window.

“Everyone has an opinion in football and they are maybe a bit upset in way it was done. I need to show to the fans.

“Looking back at the tweet I was over excited and it was a bit of inexperience but I can’t take it back. I can only win them back with performances.

“I’ve always tried to give my best in two-and-a-half years and commitment never in question. That won’t change.

“It’s happened. The Rangers thing is put to the side until the summer. It’s old news. I’m fully focused on helping Kilmarnock.

“The only opinions that matters to me are the gaffer’s and manager. It’s up to me to change fans’ views.”