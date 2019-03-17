Kilmarnock ace trolls Rangers boss Steven Gerrard over goal

Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker has had a jibe at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on social media.

Gerrard hit out at Killie and the referee following his side's home draw which leaves them win-less in four and Celtic the chance to extend their lead at the top to ten points.

The Ibrox manager felt Kilmarnock were to physical and his players did not get enough protection, although admitted that defender Connor Goldson was lucky to stay on the park after a crude challenge on Liam Millar.

He said: “We don’t expect anything from referees. We just continue to try and do the right things, continue to play, create and do enough to win football matches.

“I’m not sure how many yellow cards there were today, but it could have been eight or nine, and the same people who got booked were constantly fouling, and they weren’t even fouls, they were wiping out my players.

“We don’t feel as if we are getting enough protection at the moment, that’s for sure. Maybe we were lucky [with the Goldson challenge] but maybe Connor thinks he can do that because they have done it eight or nine times and the referee has done nothing about it. We may have been lucky [there] but Steve Clarke could have been lucky five or six times."

Kilmarnock's Gary Dicker hit out at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Killie went ahead when Conor McAleny rounded Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor after being played through by Dicker in the first half before Alfredo Morelos equalised after the interval.

Gerrard bemoaned more errors by his side.

It prompted Dicker to take to Twitter to query: "Does anyone ever score a good goal against this lot?"

The tweet saw praise from fans of Kilmarnock and other teams with it shared more than 500 times.