Floodlight failure delays conclusion of Premiership match

A floodlight failure at Rugby Park, which has plunged the stadium into darkness twice, has delayed the conclusion of Kilmarnock’s match with Hibernian and may yet lead to a postponement.

The home side were 2-0 ahead of Hibs through an Eamonn Brophy double and looked likely to take the three points when the floodlights first went out, part way through the second half.

After an extended delay of over 15 minutes, play resumed only for the lights to fail again on the 67th minute.

Play started for the second time just as the other Premiership games were finishing. Should the floodlights fail again it may put the final result at risk.