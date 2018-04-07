Brendan Rodgers: Kris Boyd is a player of the year contender

Brendan Rodgers has suggested Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd could be a strong contender for player of the year awards, with the veteran having scoring 20 goals this season for a resurgent Rugby Park side.

When asked to nominate candidates from outwith his own club, Rodgers suggested Hibs midfield duo John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch, along with Boyd.

“I think you have to look at Kris,” he said. “For one thing, just to be available regularly at the age of 34 is impressive because, when you become an older professional, that can be more difficult.

“There’s no doubt that, throughout his career, from 20 yards in he’s been brilliant. He’s clinical, whether it’s striking the ball or heading - he just smells a goal and it’s in there.

“[Kilmarnock manager] Stevie Clarke has put trust in him and given him confidence and he’s responded to that. [They play] a counter-attacking game so he starts from a really deep position as well – he’s not pressing high and up there where the chances are.

“But he still gets there and you see his finishes have been really, really good.”