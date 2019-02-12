Alan Power escapes punishment for challenge on Rangers’ Ryan Jack

Alan Power has escaped retrospective punishment for a challenge on Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

The Kilmarnock star was booked over the incident which took place during the first half of the 0-0 Scottish Cup clash between the sides at Rugby Park.

In going for a bouncing ball, Power’s high boot caught Jack in the side of the face. Even though Power was cautioned by match official Alan Muir he could still have been later cited by the SFA compliance officer if Muir admitted to not comprehending the full extent of the contact.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said after the game he’d be “interested” to see if further action was taken as he called for consistency following goalkeeper Allan McGregor’s citation for a tackle on Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson in a league match last week.

Meanwhile, St Mirren defender Paul McGinn has also avoided a ban after catching former team-mate Cammy Smith with an elbow during Dundee United’s 2-1 win in Paisley on Saturday.

Alan Power tackles Rangers' Ryan Jack which earns the Killie man a yellow card. Picture: SNS

Like Power, McGinn was booked for the incident and the compliance officer didn’t see enough evidence in the footage to hand down any additional punishment.