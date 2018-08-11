Inverness CT 0 - 0 Ayr United: Polworth hits back at fans

Liam Polworth, the Caley Thistle midfielder, last night took to social media to hit back at offensive abuse from his own side’s fans spouted amid the ill-tempered reaction to a costly penalty miss against Ayr United.

Ayr stood strong with ten men after Daniel Harvie was sent off on the half hour after bringing down George Oakley in the box.

Home midfielder Polworth struck the outside of the post from the spot and, not for the first time in his one-club career, took vocal abuse from the home crowd.

But it was the personal nature of the flak that sparked a Twitter response with the midfielder writing: “Abuse me all you want. Start calling my family slags, embarrassing from home support!”

Caley Thistle paid the price for failing to take advantage of the extra man and Ayr might even have nicked it given chances in the second period, particularly when Lawrence Shankland, eyeing his 10th goal of the season, failed to make an easy pass to Robbie Crawford.