Inverness 1 - 1 Livingston: Anger over Iain Vigurs red card

John Robertson blamed referee Greg Aitken’s “nonsense” red card for denying Inverness Caley Thistle victory over Livingston.

The home side, leading through Aaron Doran, were forced to play the end of the first and whole of the second half with ten men after Iain Vigurs took a second booking for a high foot.

Vigurs had launched himself at the ball to try and cut it back across goal, catching Dylan Mackin on the head as he attempted to clear.

Robertson felt home dominance was undone by the decision, although Alan Lithgow only broke the hosts’ resistance with eight minutes left.

The Caley Thistle manager said: “The officials have got to understand, first and foremost, the context of [Vigurs high boot]. The ball was going out for a goal kick and all Iain was trying to do was hook it back in. Iain says there was no contact with the boy but the referee was saying it was a reckless challenge.

“How can it be a reckless challenge when all he was trying to do was hook the ball back off the line? It’s nonsense.”

Doran, back after a long recovery from two knee injuries, was starting his first match in almost a calendar year – and within six minutes had marked it with a goal.

After great build-up play, Vigurs laid the ball across to the Dubliner who curled a lovely low right-foot shot beyond the reach of diving Neil Alexander from 20 yards.

But then Vigurs took a yellow card for a tug on an opponent and dissent after 36 minutes – and he was off six minutes later.

A Coll Donaldson cross was met by the head of Gary Warren. Alexander saved but as the ball spun away Vigurs’ high foot was deemed to have caught Mackin on the head.

The second booking sent Vigurs packing – Caley Thistle’s third red card in three games and seventh of the season. With just eight minutes left, Livingston mustered the equaliser.

Rafael de Vita’s free-kick from the right whistled into the area and defender Alan Lithgow flicked it on high past keeper Mark Ridgers at pace.