Three clubs consider a move for Hibs goalkeeper Cammy Bell

Hibs goalkeeper Cammy Bell is wanted by three different clubs after impressing between the sticks for the Easter Road side, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - SPFL have shown ‘disrespect’ to Hibs with post-split fixtures

Hibs goalkeeper Cammy Bell. Picture: SNS

The 31-year-old was thrown into action following Ofir Marciano’s red card against St Johnstone but managed to make a number of saves both in that match and the subsequent league fixture, a 2-0 home win over Partick Thistle.

Oldham scouts watched him in action during the clash with Thistle and were intrigued with what they saw.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is also considering a swoop for the ex-Rangers and Kilmarnock custodian as he searches for a back-up goalkeeper for next term.

An unnamed Scottish Premiership club is also in the mix. Bell is out of contract at the end of this season and would be able to agree a pre-contract deal with another side.

READ MORE - No players, no fixtures: Paul Dalglish and his tumultuous time in Miami