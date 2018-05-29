Sunderland thwarted in bid to gazump Hibs over Florian Kamberi

Sunderland’s new manager Jack Ross has been unsuccessful in his bid to take Hibs’ on-loan striker Florian Kamberi to the Stadium of Light.

Ross, who has also been linked with Easter Road midfielder John McGinn, was keen to make Kamberi his first signing after quitting St Mirren to take charge of the English League 1 side. But the move for the Grasshoppers forward never got off the ground due to the transfer fee demanded by his Swiss parent club.

The 23-year-old, who still has a year left on his Grasshoppers contract, scored nine times for Hibs after joining them on loan in January.

A transfer fee for the striker to remain in Edinburgh on a permanent basis was agreed at the time the loan deal was made.

Sunderland had hoped to nip in ahead of Hibs, however they were quoted a fee in excess of €2 million and have cooled their interest in the Swiss Under-21 international.

A source close to Kamberi said: “Florian’s form in Scotland had alerted the new manager of Sunderland to his potential and an enquiry was made.

“However, Hibs have a [lower] fee agreed with Grasshoppers, no other club does. It looks like Sunderland’s interest is over.”

Hibs have until 14 June to complete a deal with Grasshoppers for Kamberi on the terms agreed in January.