Rumour Mill: Lennon blasts Rangers bigots | Signing boost for Celtic | Gerrard warns Hoops | Gers eye £4m swoop

Neil Lennon hits out at Rangers fans over alleged sectarian singing; Celtic handed boost in pursuit of winger; Steven Gerrard issues warning to Hoops and Gers keen on £4m bid for striker?

Lennon hits out at “sectarian” abuse from Gers fans

Neil Lennon has hit out at the Rangers fans who he says aimed sectarian abuse at him. Picture: SNS Group

Neil Lennon has described being sent off for over-celebrating Hibs’ late equaliser in yesterday’s 5-5 draw with Rangers as “worth it” because he doesn’t expect to be hit by a ban.

Lennon believes the SFA should take into account the mitigating factor of Rangers supporters’ sectarian abuse towards him yesterday.

“They make it personal, don’t they?” he said. “You all hear it. They are singing sectarian songs at me. It’s just a little bit of ‘have some of that’. It was worth it! Trust me.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic handed boost in pursuit of winger

Celtic could land Red Star Belgrade winger Luka Adzic for less than £1.8 million if the 19-year-old - whose current deal expires in December - doesn’t agree a new deal with the Serbian giants.

Adzic is being tracked by Atletico Madrid, Anderlecht, Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven along with the Hoops, but talks over a new deal at the Rajko Mitić Stadium have not gone well.

And now Red Star could look to sell the winger this summer in order to get a fee for the youngster. (Kurir)

Gerrard in Hoops warning

Steven Gerrard has warned Celtic that their days of having it easy are over, as the incoming Rangers boss promised to adopt Jurgen Klopp’s style of play at Ibrox.

Gerrard, who watched Rangers’ 5-5 draw with Hibs in Dubai, said: “Celtic have had it their own way for far too long. This is a massive opportunity for myself and Gary McAllister to try to improve things in Glasgow.

“We go up to Glasgow and we will give it our best. Every fan I have bumped into since the news broke are now officially Rangers fans too so that’s been a huge boost for me too.” (Daily Record)

Gers eye McBurnie swoop

Steven Gerrard could make Oli McBurnie his first signing for Rangers, amid reports the new Ibrox manager is planning a £4 million bid for the Swansea City striker.

Pre-contract deals for Allan McGregor and Scott Arfield are also reportedly close to being completed, but McBurnie is viewed as a “Gerrard” signing.

Much depends on Swansea’s willingnes to sell. The Scotland international striker has a year left on his deal, but the Gers are said to be hopeful of sealing a deal for the boyhood Gers fan. (Scottish Sun)

Stevenson set for Scotland call-up

Lewis Stevenson is expected to be named in the Scotland squad for the two friendly matches against Peru and Mexico, according to reports.

The long-serving Hibs defender, whose cross set up Jamie Maclaren for the third goal in the 5-5 draw with Rangers, was capped at Under-19 and Under-21 level for his country, but this would be his maiden senior call-up.

The 30-year-old has made more than 400 appearances for Hibs and scored eight goals since the 2005/06 season. (Evening News)

Levein hails Hamilton

Craig Levein heaped praise on teenage centre-back Chris Hamilton for standing up to the challenge of Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd on his Hearts debut yesterday.

Starting with five teenagers, including 16-year-old debutants Hamilton and Cammy Logan, it came as little surprise that Hearts lost the game to Killie, but Levein was pleased at the way his side remained competitive.

He singled out Hamilton, saying: “When you look at the size of him and the way he pushed himself with Boydy, who is a handful for any senior centre-back, I thought his performance was fantastic.” (Evening News)

Lennon up for rebuild challenge

Neil Lennon has admitted he faces a huge challenge to rebuild his squad for next season but the Hibs boss is confident the Easter Road club will manage that task.

The Capital club already have first option and a fee agreed for Florian Kamberi but Lennon added: “We will assess it and see if we can find others. There are plenty out there. We’ve done it before and we will do it again. Maybe not as good, but maybe better. You don’t know. It’s a big challenge and sometimes you are wondering should we be in that position of having to rebuild again having had two years of success.” (Evening News)

Davidson extends Saints deal

Murray Davidson has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with St Johnstone, keeping the 30-year-old at McDiarmid Park until the summer of 2020 with the option of a third year depending on appearances.

The 2014 Scottish Cup winner told the club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract. It’s great to be continuing my career with St Johnstone.

“It was really a no-brainer for me to commit to the club for another two years. We’ve enjoyed some great success here since I joined the club and hopefully we can continue that in the years to come.” (Various)