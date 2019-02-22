Paul Heckingbottom praises industry of Hibs striker Florian Kamberi

Paul Heckingbottom praised Florian Kamberi’s industry after the Swiss striker was at the heart of a 4-2 win at Dundee that lifts Hibs into the top six, at least temporarily.

Kamberi has already struck up a productive partnership with Marc McNulty, who arrived on loan in January and has now scored four goals, including two last night. Kamberi struck the opener after 26 minutes. The pair have struck five times between them in their last two outings.

“I wasn’t happy with the strikers in the first 20 minutes and they knew that, but they know how we want to play in that shape and what they need to do,” said Heckingbottom.

“Flo has just been like the rest of them, he’s worked his socks off and given everything on the pitch.

“He knows he can improve, so he is putting the work in. They have all been like that, we will make mistakes and lose games along the way and there are ways to do that so long as you are putting the effort in.

“I knew there was plenty to work with before I came in and I can see it for myself now.

“The top six is in our hands, we can’t control what the other teams do so we just have to focus on ourselves and keep pushing. There are six games to go until then so we will just look to make our performances better and see where we are after those.”