Paul Hanlon agrees new four-year Hibs contract

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has hailed Paul Hanlon as one of his players of the year after agreeing a contract extension with the 28-year-old defender which ties him to the club for another four years.

“I think Paul is getting better, he has just extended his contract so we are delighted,” said Lennon. “He’s hardly put a foot wrong this season, he’s played so well. He’s a modern centre-half, he is comfortable on the ball, quick, and he heads the ball in both boxes so I am delighted with him.

“Paul Hanlon, like Lewis [Stevenson, who makes his 400th appearance for the club today] has been a fantastic servant to their club and in the past couple of years they have got what they deserved. They have won the Scottish Cup and are back in the premier league and you can see that they are revelling in being back and the connection between them and the supporters is fantastic.