Neil Lennon slams ‘Mickey Mouse refereeing’ after Kilmarnock penalty

Neil Lennon branded the standard of refereeing in Scotland “Mickey Mouse” after the Hibs head coach was sent to the stand during his side’s 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

An animated Lennon next to Rod Petrie in the stands. Picture: SNS Group

Lennon was ordered off by Kevin Clancy after the home side were awarded a penalty for handball against Ryan Porteous, and he reacted by sarcastically clapping in the referee’s face before being escorted away by a colleague.

Kris Boyd netted on the rebound after his penalty was saved to earn Killie a Ladbrokes Premiership point after Hibs had gone two ahead inside nine minutes through Florian Kamberi and Porteous.

Lennon joked that managers should be allowed to send referees off for poor performances, but admitted he had lost faith in the officials in Scotland.

Lennon said: “It’s amateur, it’s Mickey Mouse stuff. It needs to get better, it’s not good enough.

“Every week or every other week we’re talking about major decisions that are blatantly obvious and they’re being called wrong. Every week I see a manager complaining about poor refereeing decisions.

“I think the standard (of refereeing) is declining as the game in Scotland is improving.”

Lennon alluded to the fact he had previously criticised Clancy for failing to award his side a penalty against Rangers at Easter Road in December.

He said: “We’ve had to overcome another appalling refereeing performance. It’s cost us two points today, that decision.

“This is the same referee who didn’t give us a clear handball against Rangers at Easter Road.

“I don’t want him refereeing us again but I probably won’t get my way with that.”

Lennon added: “I didn’t think I did anywhere near enough to warrant a sending-off on the basis of my dismay at the penalty being awarded and I think having looked at it again I’m right.”

