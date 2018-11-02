Neil Lennon compares abuse to the actions of Ku Klux Klan

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has compared the abuse he takes in Scotland to the actions of the Ku Klux Klan.

Before Wednesday’s match against Hearts, graffiti was daubed on a wall in Russell Road near Tynecastle which read ‘hang Neil Lennon’.

The graffiti on Russell Road

Lennon, who was struck by a coin towards the end of the explosive Edinburgh derby, claims he has had to deal with ‘racist’ abuse since coming to Scotland 18 years ago.

He said: “It’s pretty poor all this – I was goading people, I bring it on myself. There’s an effigy outside Tynecastle saying ‘hang Neil Lennon’. That was before the game. Did I bring that on myself?

“Hanging people is something the Ku Klux Klan did in the 60s to black people so maybe that’s the mentality of people who want to write this stuff.

“This has got to stop. Everyone says I play the victim. I don’t. I had 15 years in England of nothing, so the first day I step into Scotland this sort of stuff began.

“And it’s not because I’m an aggressive character. You all know me. I’m not aggressive at all. I’m competitive, sometimes I cross the line just like any normal manager. So this ‘brings it on himself’, I’m very angry about those comments.”