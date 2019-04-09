Marvin Bartley ‘shocked’ by alleged racist abuse at Hearts-Hibs derby as he blasts ‘ignorant people’

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has hit out at fans who allegedly racially abused him during the Edinburgh derby at the weekend, branding them “small-minded, ignorant people”.

A video was circulated on social media at the weekend, showing the 32-year-old warming up on the touchline, with the caption “black c***”. The clip appeared to have been filmed from an area housing Hearts supporters.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Bartley said: “I understand that a young man recorded me warming up and sent the video out to his friends with the caption “black c***”.

“At first the sound had been removed but having now obtained and viewed the video in full, I am shocked that he can also be heard repeatedly calling me a n*****.

“I take everything that is thrown at me, as untrue as it is, when playing [at Tynecastle] and simply get on with it, but the one thing that I refuse to accept is racial abuse.

“So maybe it is time to take action against these small-minded, ignorant people. Let’s not let it creep back into OUR game.”

A spokesperson for Hearts said: “The club abhors racism of any kind and will take appropriate action against any individual found guilty of racist behaviour within Tynecastle.”

Police Scotland confirmed they were probing the incident, which was reported on Monday.

Bartley’s comments came as a 38-year-old man was arrested in a separate incident over racist remarks made at the game, which Hibs won 2-1 thanks to a double from Daryl Horgan.

A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were also detained in relation to throwing a coin and flare respectively.

Former Leyton Orient and Burnley midfielder Bartley has previously addressed racist abuse at matches on his social media account.

After a Hibs fan was seen on TV appearing to shout racist abuse at Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona during the Edinburgh derby in late December, Bartley tweeted: “Result aside, believe me I’m just as hurt by today as you are, but seeing one of your own ‘fans’ say this is truly heartbreaking”.