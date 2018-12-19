Liam Henderson: I’m certain I’ll come back to Hibs one day

Liam Henderson insists he’d love to come back to Hibs later in his career and is “pretty certain” it will happen at some point.

The 22-year-old will be forever etched in Easter Road folklore after providing two crucial assists as Hibs came back from 2-1 down to defeat Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, ending 114 years of hurt.

Liam Henderson spent one season on loan at Hibs earlier in his career. Picture: SNS

Though Hibs have been linked with the player on numerous occasions since his one-season loan expired, a return to Edinburgh has yet to materialise.

Henderson admitted the option was on the table when he was about to leave Celtic but decided instead to further his career in Italy.

He currently plays for Serie B side Hellas Verona having impressed at Bari following his move from Parkhead in January of last season.

Talking to David Tanner for BT Sport’s Scottish Football Extra, he said: “One day I’ll play for Hibs again, I’m pretty certain of that. It’s an incredible club. I loved my time there. The people in charge of the club are incredible also.

“It was an option, but you speak to the people close to you and you think, ‘what more could I achieve at Hibs?’

“After winning the Scottish Cup, the only thing I’d have left to do which would surpass that would be to win the league.”

Later asked if he’d like to come back to Scotland, he said: “I’d love to finish my career at Hibernian. That’s a possibility because I absolutely loved my time there and it’s close to where I grew up, close to home.

“You never know what could happen in the future.”