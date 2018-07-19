John McGinn starts for Hibs in Europe amid interest from Celtic

Have your say

John McGinn starts for Hibs in their Europa League encounter with Faroese side Runavik.

Hibs midfielder John McGinn is a target of Celtic. Picture: SNS

Neil Lennon has decided to start the midfielder despite interest from reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions Celtic.

His participation in the first qualifying round, second-leg clash means he’ll be ineligible to play in the Champions League qualifiers for Brendan Rodgers’ side if they’re able to submit a bid Hibs deem to be satisfactory.

A recent change in the rules would, however, mean that McGinn would still be eligible to play for another team in the Champions League should they reach the group stages.

Celtic have had two bids for the player rejected. The latest was a £1.75m offer, which falls well short of Hibs’ evaluation.

Lennon’s men travelled to the Faroe Islands holding a 6-1 lead from the first leg at Easter Road.

