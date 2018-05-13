‘I’ve had great backing’: Neil Lennon plays down rift with Hibs board

Neil Lennon says his comments in the wake of Wednesday night’s defeat to Hearts were not a reflection of his relationship with the club’s board.

Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

After the Hibs boss said he would consider his position over the summer there was speculation that Lennon would demand the necessary funds from the board to replace departing players, otherwise he’d walk away.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Rangers, Lennon insisted that would not be the case. Instead, he expressed regret that his words caused the board to come under scrutiny from fans and the national media.

He told BT Sport: “I don’t think anyone should question my commitment. I was disappointed that we didn’t make the target that I set. I’ve fell maybe a little bit short in where I wanted the club to be this season.

“I think my comments have put unnecessary scrutiny and analysis on the board and that’s not fair. There’s no split or animosity or anything like that. I’ve had great backing from the board all season. I’m sure I’ll continue to do so.

“They actually provided extra funds for me in January to find players but I chose not to use it.

“There’s a theory going around that I’m going to make demands for this, that and the other. I’ve never done that in my managerial career and I don’t intend to do so now.”