Highly promising Hibs stars handed new five-year contracts

Hibs have revealed that Scotland Under-21 defender Ryan Porteous and midfielder Fraser Murray have extended their contracts, tying them to the Easter Road club until 2023.

READ MORE - Hibs hero Derek Riordan: I hated Rudi Skacel

Ryan Porteous has impressed for Hibs so far this season. Picture: SNS

Both youngsters are products of the club’s academy, with 19-year-old Porteous having become a regular member of boss Neil Lennon’s first-team squad this season.

Murray - like Porteous, a member of Hibs league and cup double-winning development squad last season - has also featured for the first team and Lennon admitted he was delighted the pair have committed their long-term future to the club.

He said: “When you have two young players in your team you want them to be here as long as they can be, especially if they are fantastically talented like Ryan and Fraser are.

“Ryan is big, strong and extremely comfortable on the ball. He has shown a maturity beyond his years in my time at the club, but there is still a raw edge to him that will erode over time. Fraser has come on brilliantly too. He is a great talent and is impressing in training and in the Reserve League.

“Both of the players have shown they can handle the first team environment when I have put them into the team. I have been impressed with the maturity of them both in terms of their performances and attitudes in training and I am delighted they see their future with the club.”

Porteous, who has made 23 first-team appearances and featured in this season’s Europa League campaign, admitted he still had plenty of hard work ahead of him if he is to establish himself as a first-pick.

He said: “As a young player in an academy your target is to get into the first-team. I am proud to have done that and I am pleased to have signed a long-term deal with the club. It is the best place for me to be at this moment in time.

“I know that the hard work isn’t over and it won’t ever be. I’ll keep working hard in training to improve and I will learn from those around me at the club.

“I’m really looking forward to the next stage in my career and continuing my development here.”

Murray, also 19, has been hampered by injury but is now back playing for the development side and aiming to add to his so far limited first-team appearances.

He said: “Signing the deal with the club until 2023 is an amazing thing for me and Ryan. I’m really happy that everything has been signed and confirmed.

“All the coaches at the club have been good with me and have constantly given me tips in terms of how to improve as a player. I’m learning all the time in training and playing in the Development Squad.

“For me, the next step is pushing on and being part of the first team squad on a regular basis and I’m determined to add to my nine appearances for the club before the end of the current campaign.”

Porteous and Murray are mentored by two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray after signing up to his agency, 77 Sports Management, earlier this year and the tennis ace believes the pair will go on to carve out “great careers” in football.

He said: “Ryan and Fraser have come up through the academy at Hibs and I know everyone at the club thinks very highly of them.

“It’s great to be involved in helping them both realise their potential, I’m convinced both will go on to have great careers.”