Hibs take Canadian centre-back Kosovar Sadiki on trial

Hibs are running the rule over Canadian trialist Kosovar Sadiki after the player appeared in Monday’s reserve game against Falkirk.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon was said to be impressed with the player. Picture: SNS

The 6ft 4in centre-back is said to have impressed in the 1-1 draw with manager Neil Lennnon in attendance, according to the Scottish Sun.

Born in Germany, Sadiki moved to Canada when he was still a baby and would grow to become a under-23 internationalist for Les Rouges.

He has been without a club since leaving Lokomotive Zagreb this past summer.

Hibs are fairly well stocked at the centre-back position with youngster Ryan Porteous emerging as a challenger to Efe Ambrose, Paul Hanlon and Darren McGregor, while Mark Milligan can fill in at the back-line also. However, both McGregor and Ambrose are out of contract at the end of the season.