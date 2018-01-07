Hibs snatch Hearts target Jamie Maclaren in loan deal

Hibernian have beaten Edinburgh rivals Hearts to the signing of Australia internationalist Jamie Maclaren.

SV Darmstadt manager Dirk Schuster last night confirmed that the 24-year-old striker has agreed a loan deal with Neil Lennon’s side until the end of the season, subject to a medical.

Maclaren has made just eight appearances for the 2.Bundesliga outfit since joining from Brisbane Roar last summer and Schuster is sympathetic to his need for first-team football ahead of the World Cup.

Barring any unforeseen complications, Maclaren is expected join up with the Hibs squad at their winter training camp in the Algarve this week and could make his debut against Hearts at Tynecastle on 21 January.

“Jamie has agreed a contract with Hibs to join on loan,” confirmed Schuster. “I hope this is the decisive step he is hoping for.

“He is determined to draw attention to himself and make an impact for Australia ahead of the World Cup in Russia.”

It is the second time Hibs and Hearts have battled it out for the signature of a striker this season, with Kyle Lafferty snubbing the Easter Road outfit in favour of their fierce foes last summer.