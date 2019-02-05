Hibs manager: Reports claim Paul Heckingbottom is leading contender

Hibs are in talks with Paul Heckingbottom about becoming the club’s new manager, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Jim Magilton ‘under consideration’ for Hibs head coach role

Paul Heckingbottom was most recently manager of Leeds United. Picture: Getty

Caretaker boss Eddie May confirmed that Easter Road chiefs are down in England speaking with candidates as they look to bring someone in before the weekend’s matches.

Paul Hurst, formerly of Ipswich Town and Grimsby Town, is also in contention.

Heckinbottom was most recently manager of Leeds United, where he was sacked last summer after just four months in charge.

He previously managed Barnsley before leaving for Elland Road. At both clubs the 41-year-old had a reputation for giving young players a chance, something the Hibs board are said to be pursuing with regards to Neil Lennon’s successor.

It is understood that Heckingbottom will seek an assistant with strong knowledge of Scottish football if he gets the role, having neither worked as a player nor coach north of the border.

“I think they are down in England speaking to people, we should have an update maybe by the end of the week, definitely for the beginning of next week,” said May, who’ll take charge of Wednesday’s match with Celtic along with fellow coach Grant Murray.

“Definitely (in charge tomorrow), whether Saturday it all depends who they identify, speak to and if they come to an agreement to be the new manager.

“I really look forward to the new guy coming in and everyone can get back to their roles and do what they have been brought to the club to do.

“You look at the training centre, the stadium, the players we have got, that is what attracted the previous two managers, Alan Stubbs and Neil and both of them brought great success to the football club.

“Let’s hope the new man can do that as well and if they do everyone will benefit from that.”