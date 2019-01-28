Hibs manager: Reports claim club will ‘sound out’ Gordon Strachan

Hibs will ask Gordon Strachan if he wishes to become the club’s next manager, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Hibs job ‘interests’ national team boss | Rangers manager braced for bids | Celtic set to unveil signing

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

It has been reported that the Easter Road side are already on the look for their next manager after Neil Lennon and assistant Garry Parker were suspended on Friday evening.

The board are understood to have identified Strachan as the ideal man to save their ailing season.

The 61-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Scotland in October 2017 following failure to make it to last summer’s World Cup.

Previously manager of Coventry City, Southampton, Celtic and Middlesbrough, Strachan has said he’s willing to return to management for one final project and could be tempted to join the club he supported as a boy.

Hibs won on Sunday in Lennon’s absence as goals from Oli Shaw, Darren McGregor and Stevie Mallan overturned a 1-0 deficit away to St Mirren.