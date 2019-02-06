Hibs manager: Dean Holden latest name to be linked with vacant role

Have your say

Former Falkirk full-back Dean Holden has become the latest name to be linked with the vacant Hibs manager’s role.

Dean Holden has been linked with the Hibs job. Picture: Getty

Ex-Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom is said to be the frontrunner, with Paul Hurst and former Easter Road coach John Doolan also in contention.

Holden is currently an assistant coach at Bristol City, where he works alongside ex-Hearts midfielder Lee Johnson.

He has only one fleeting stint in management, taking temporary charge of Oldham Athletic between March and May 2015 after Johnson left the club.

Along with Falkirk, where he played under John Hughes, Holden can count Bolton, Valur, Oldham, Peterborough, Shrewsbury, Chesterfield, Rotherham, Rochdale and Walsall among his previous clubs.