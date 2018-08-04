Hibs ‘have £400,000 buyout option as part of Jamie Maclaren loan’

Have your say

Hibs could pick up striker Jamie Maclaren for a six-figure sum next summer, it has been reported.

The Australian international returned to Easter Road on a season-long loan deal this week, after netting eight goals in 15 appearances for Neil Lennon’s side last season.

The Capital club have reportedly agreed a fee with Maclaren’s parent club SV Darmstadt 98 which would allow Hibs first refusal on the player if he picks up where he left off.

According to the Daily Express, a fee of £400,000 has been agreed with the German second tier outfit.

Speaking to Hibs TV yesterday, Maclaren revealed that the passion of the Easter Road support had played a big part in his decision to return.

He said: “The fans played a big part in me coming back. My social media was blowing up and, as a player, it’s nice to be wanted.

“They have been on at me since the break, and when the fans say, ‘Please come back, you’re loved’, you sit back and think, I’m actually valued here.

“They know what I can bring, I know what they can bring on a weekend, playing in front of them and scoring in front of them.”

Maclaren could make his second Hibs debut tomorrow, when Motherwell visit Easter Road.