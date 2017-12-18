Hibs express frustration over restricted view Edinburgh derby tickets

Hibs have announce that just under 600 tickets will be available for supporters to purchase on general sale for this month’s Edinburgh derby.

However, fans have been warned that some of the additional tickets will come within a “restricted view” section of Tynecastle’s Roseburn Stand.

The construction of the new main stand at Tynecastle meant the previous Sky TV studio had to be moved.

For Sunday’s clash with Celtic, the box was placed in the corner of the Gorgie Stand, but will be moved to the Roseburn Stand for the league meeting with Hibs on December 27.

It is understood that Hearts had to move season ticket holders out of the Gorgie Stand for the Celtic match and this is not possible for the festive derby.

Those looking to purchase tickets for the away end when they go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 19 December will have to take the chance that part of the pitch isn’t obscured by the TV studio.

Hibs said they shared the frustration of their fans and assured them that Hearts were looking at other options for the Scottish Cup tie in January.

An article on the Hibs official website read: “Although we were given the Roseburn Stand as usual by Hearts, we were requested to hold back approximately 160 tickets within the away stand, as the construction of a temporary TV studio would obscure the view from these seats.

“Late on Monday afternoon, on the eve of the start of our sales process, we were further advised by Hearts that an additional number would be required to be held back, totalling 736 tickets (including the previously withheld tickets), as they could not provide assurances over the sightlines around the TV studio.

“We have worked with Hearts to maximise the number of tickets available to Hibernian supporters given the circumstances, and visited Tynecastle Park on Friday to assess the sightlines. Whilst the current TV structure was in place in front of the Gorgie Stand for Sunday’s match with Celtic, it will be moved to a similar position in front of the Roseburn Stand for the derby, so sight lines will be identical to those experienced by our supporters.

“Following this visit it was agreed that these tickets would be available for sale, albeit with restricted views. The seats in question vary in terms of the amount of pitch obscured, though this is generally restricted to a corner of the pitch and both sets of goals will be visible to supporters.

“We share supporters’ frustrations with this situation, and have been advised by Hearts that alternative arrangements are being considered for the Scottish Cup tie between the sides in January.

“These tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday to season ticket holders, limited to one per client reference number (10 per transaction). Those who have already purchased a ticket will not be eligible for a second ticket.

“The tickets will be sold at a small discounted price where restricted view is present.”

