Hibs confirm ticket details for Hallowe’en Edinburgh derby

Hibs have confirmed ticket arrangements for the trip to face rivals Hearts at Tynecastle at the end of the month.

Briefs for the hotly anticipated clash on Hallowe’en will go on sale to Easter Road season ticket holders from midday on Wednesday October 17.

Supporters will be able to buy tickets online via the club’s eTicketing page and call centre, with season ticket holders entitled to buy one ticket each, and a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

No tickets will be on sale from the club’s ticket office at Easter Road.

Adult ticket prices have been set at £32 for the upper section of the Roseburn Stand, and £30 for the lower section. Concessions (65+) and students will be charged £22 and £20.

Tickets for Under-18s are priced at £18 for the upper and £16 for the lower while Under-16s and Under-13s can pay £13 and £11 respectively for either section.

Hearts ran out 2-1 winners in the last derby at Tynecastle, with Florian Kamberi scoring from the penalty spot for Hibs.