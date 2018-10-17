Hibs complete signing of Greek international Charalampos Mavrias

Hibs have completed the signing of Greek internationalist Charalampos Mavrias on a deal until the end of January 2019, subject to international clearance.

Former Sunderland winger Charalampos Mavrias. Picture: Hibs FC

The 24-year-old former Panathinaikos and Sunderland right winger was a free agent after his contract with Croatian side Rijeka expired last summer. He has penned a short-term deal, but there is the option to extend beyond the start of next year.

Mavrias, who can also operate as a wing-back or full-back, was on trial at the club a few weeks ago and played in a bounce game against Motherwell, doing enough to impress Hibs’ head coach Neil Lennon.

Mavrias - who is also known as Harry - told the Hibs website: “I am very excited to have signed with Hibs. I’m looking forward to playing with the team. It’s a great team and all of the players have quality.

“I am really happy that I am here and I will do my best to help the team. In training, I will work very hard, as well as on the pitch.

“From the first day that I came here I saw that it is a very good club. The organisation is amazing and the environment for football is top quality.

“I’m really happy that I have the chance to play in this team.”