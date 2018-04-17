Hibs clinch the SPFL Development League title

Hibs Under-20s have been crowned SPFL Development League champions.

Today’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Oriam took Grant Murray’s team four points clear of second-placed Dundee. And the Taysiders’ 4-2 defeat by Hearts at Links Park, Montrose, this evening ensured the Hibees couldn’t be caught at the top.

Hibs, who round off their league campaign away to Motherwell on Monday, April 30, will first turn their attentions to completing the double when they face the Dons again in the SFA Youth Cup final at Hampden on Thursday, April 26.

Hibs’ victory over Aberdeen came courtesy of goals by Fraser Murray and Lewis Allan.

Murray opened the scoring three minutes after half-time, connecting with Adam Watson’s cross at the back post following good work from Vykintas Slivka. Allan’s shot on the turn sealed the win with 17 minutes remaining.

The win left Hibs hoping for a favour from city rivals Hearts and that duly arrived when goals by Rory Currie, Lewis Moore, Aidan Keena and Connor Smith completed a fine victory which took the Jambos into third spot in the table.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Donaldson, Mackie, Porteous, Stirling, Crane, S Martin, Slivka, F Murray, L Allan, Shaw. Subs: P Martin, Waugh, Campbell, I Murray, A Watson.