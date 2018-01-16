Hibs boss Neil Lennon hoping to strengthen his attack

Neil Lennon is hopeful of bringing more new faces to Hibs in the current transfer window, with the emphasis on strengthening his attack.

The Easter Road club have already added goalkeeper Scott Bain and striker Jamie Maclaren this month, and the manager is keen to bolster his squad further.

However, he explained that any new arrivals may require players to depart first, with out-of-favour striker Deivydas Matulevicius already having been told he is free to leave if he can find himself a new club.

“We are looking for forward-thinking players, although we may have to trim the squad first before we can bring anybody else in,” Lennon told Sky Sports today.

“It’s a question of ‘wait and see’ but we have already lined up some options in a number of positions.

“At this stage of the season, we are looking to strengthen but I am very happy with the core of the squad.”