Hibs attacker Jamie Gullan joins Raith Rovers on loan

Hibs youngster Jamie Gullan has joined Raith Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old attacker, who has made two substitute appearances this term, spent previous loan stints at Gala Fairydean Rovers and Queen’s Park.

Gullan, a key member of the Hibs squad that won the Development League and SFA Youth Cup last season, said: “I’m grateful to both Hibs and Raith Rovers for agreeing the loan move and I’m looking forward to getting started. I will be working as hard as I can to hopefully win a place in the first team and take it from there.”

Raith manager John McGlynn, whose side sit second in League One – 16 points adrift of leaders Arbroath – said: “Jamie has been playing and scoring regularly for Hibs reserves this season, and this loan move will see Raith Rovers and Jamie benefit from what he will bring to the squad. Jamie’s movement and finishing will bring a different element to the squad – he will add a freshness and edge to our forward line.”