Hibs are interested in Scott Bain, confirms Neil Lennon

Scott Bain held his own in the cauldron-like atmosphere at Ibrox on Sunday and helped Celtic to all three points. The on-loan goalkeeper also ensured that, come the summer, he will have an impressive line of suitors.

The 26-year-old, who has been with the Premiership leaders since the end of January, is under contract with Dundee until the close season but is unlikely to be offered, or willing to sign, a new deal.

According to Hibernian manager Neil Lennon, there is plenty of interest elsewhere, though.

The out-of favour Dundee keeper joined the Easter Road club on loan at the start of the transfer window but Hibs released him from that deal to facilitate a three-way transaction which saw Dundee’s Jack Hendry go to Celtic and Scott Allan switch his loan from Dundee to Leith.

Hibs, though, made it clear that they would welcome Bain back on a permanent contract.

“There is an interest and we made sure Scotty realised that before he left,” said Lennon. “Even in the short time he was here we were very impressed with the way he was around the place and his attitude in training and the attributes he has.” But Celtic and city rivals Hearts are also now keen to gain his services.

Lennon will keep tabs on the situation but, for now, has other things to worry about as he learns the consequences of his actions at Rugby Park last month.

The manager was sent to the stand for reacting furiously to referee Kevin Clancy’s decision to award the hosts a penalty. As well as a verbal barrage, he sarcastically applauded the decision and then rubbed salt in the wounds by accusing the referee, who he had also slated for failing to award his men a spot-kick against Rangers, of “making it personal” and of using guesswork to come to his decisions.

Served with two notices of complaint by the SFA, relating to the initial outburst and the post-game criticisms, Lennon faces a disciplinary hearing at Hampden today, aware that he could face a lengthy touchline ban.

“We will go along, put our case across and see how we get on. You normally get a fair hearing so I would expect nothing else. I’m not pre-empting anything, though.”