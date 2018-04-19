Hibs announce contract extension for defender Paul Hanlon

Have your say

Hibs have confirmed defender Paul Hanlon has signed a new contract with the club.

Paul Hanlon celebrates after scoring against Hearts in 2016. Picture: SNS

The long-serving centre-back agreed terms earlier this month and the deal until 2020 has now been finalised.

The 28-year-old is playing in his tenth season having made his debut in January 2008 and has made 340 appearances across his Easter Road career thus far.

He’s been one of the most dependable defenders in the Ladbrokes Premiership this term, prompting calls from Hibs supporters to include him in the Scotland squad for the friendly double-header last month.

Hanlon said: “I am delighted to have extended my stay at the club.

“Everyone knows I grew up a Hibs fan – playing for your boyhood heroes is what every kid dreams about and I am very happy that I’ll get to do that for another few years.

“The club is in a great position at the moment – we’ve had a strong first season back in the Premiership and things are looking good on and off the park.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and hopefully we can continue to progress in the coming years.”

Head Coach Neil Lennon said: “We are very pleased that Paul has extended his contract.

“Paul has been very consistent this season, he’s played so well and hardly put a foot wrong.

“He’s a modern centre-half – comfortable on the ball, quick and can step forward with the ball at his feet.

“He’s had a couple of good assists recently against Hearts and Hamilton so has that in the locker, but first and foremost he can defend.

“Paul has been a fantastic servant to the club and thoroughly deserves the contract extension.”

