Gordon Strachan responds to speculation linking him with Hibs job

Gordon Strachan insists he’s not looking to return to football management at the moment, but wouldn’t turn down an approach from Hibs without speaking to the club hierarchy first.

READ MORE - Hibs: All 33 signings made under Neil Lennon rated out of 10

Gordon Strachan is wanted by Hibs according to reports. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The 61-year-old has been linked with the position of head coach at Easter Road as it seems almost certain that Neil Lennon has managed his last game.

The Northern Irishman, who played under Strachan at Celtic, has been suspended along with assistant Garry Parker following some frank exchanges at the club’s East Mains training ground last Friday.

Strachan was immediately placed among the favourites to succeed Lennon and there have been reports he was “sounded out” by the Hibs board.

The former Scotland manager has been out of frontline coaching since being sacked by the Scottish FA in October 2017 after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

However, he insists he’s very happy with his current work as he looks to help Scotland’s youngsters progress in the future and any new job offer would have to let him continue down such a path.

He told Paddy Power: “At the minute, I want to be involved with young players. For the last 15 years, I’ve been obsessed with youth football, particularly in Scotland. Wales have Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, Poland have Robert Lewandowski. We have to start producing our own stars.

“So, since I left the Scotland job, I’ve been speaking to people in the game about my ideas, and visiting different academies around the world.

“So management isn’t on my agenda right now. But if something came along to give me full scope to do what I’m talking about with youth football, and to manage, then who knows?

“You never say no to any job. I’m only 61, I can still coach, and run about, no problem. I just don’t want to take a job for the sake of it. I want to take a job I love.

He added: “Oh, and if anyone sees me in Edinburgh on Thursday, I’m there to talk about my youth football ideas with the government and local councils and so on – not interviewing for the Hibs job. I’m staying with my mother for a few days, not heading for a job interview.”

• Gordon Strachan was speaking exclusively to Paddy Power News. To read more, visit news.paddypower.com