Garry Parker warns Hibs under-performers that they could be replaced

Hibernian assistant head coach Garry Parker warned the team’s underperforming players that they could be replaced in January.

The Easter Road side have now gone seven matches without a victory after twice coming from behind to rescue a point in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren, who had taken the lead after Adam Hammill scored from inside his own half. Oli Shaw levelled for the hosts before an Efe Ambrose own goal restored Saints’ lead. However, Ryan Porteous earned Hibs a point with a header from Stevie Mallan’s corner in the 72nd minute.

Despite seeing Hibs twice battle back, a candid Parker concedes too many players are letting themselves down.

He said: “It’s just frustrating. They score a wonder goal, you’ve got to accept that. Credit to the lad, he’s seen the keeper off his line. But at 1-1 I thought we’d go on to win the game. Then we give the free-kick away, don’t pick up the men – we’ve given that goal away.

“It’s frustration. What do you do? Some people are not turning up and not performing for us – they know who they are.The players know themselves when they step over that line that it’s up to them. They can turn it around. We’ll keep going as long as we can and bring some players in January. We’ll have to - they’re much needed.”

Asked if injury was behind Flo Kamberi’s substitution in the second half, Parker replied: “Not at all, we were not happy. We wanted him to do better in everything.”

Parker also said there was nothing untoward about head coach Neil Lennon not addressing the media himself.

He added: “Neil is still in there having a go at the players. It’s just how he is at the moment, he’s dealing with what he needs to deal with. When he is ready to speak, he’ll speak.”