Florian Kamberi ‘cleared his locker’ at Hibs after Neil Lennon rant

Florian Kamberi was ready to quit Hibs after bearing the brunt of Neil Lennon’s anger during a fiery exchange of views at a team meeting at the club’s training ground on Friday. Head coach Lennon has now been suspended by Hibs and is not expected to return to the club.

Almost every player is understood to have been criticised by the manager but it was Kamberi who suffered most and the Swiss youngster was ready to clear his locker and walk before senior players and chief executive Leeann Dempster stepped in.

In the absence of Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker, Eddie May and Grant Murray will take charge of Hibs against St Mirren today.

In a statement, the club said: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Eddie May, head of academy coaching, and Grant Murray, assistant coach, will take charge of the first team for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren.”